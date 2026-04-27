KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has yet to decide whether it will contest solo or in collaboration with other parties in the Melaka state election, with party leaders keeping details tightly under wraps.

According to a report by Utusan Malaysia, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the matter remains an internal party decision and would not be disclosed at this stage.

“That is a party secret,” he told reporters after officiating the First Convention of the Supreme Council of the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Associations Federation here today.

On another matter, Mohamed Khaled said the “Rumah Bangsa” initiative is not limited to bringing former Umno members back into the party but also serves as an open platform to attract youth participation.

He said the initiative is designed to make it easier for young people to get involved without being burdened by procedural barriers that may discourage entry.

“Rumah Bangsa is not just about bringing back those who were once Umno members, but a platform that makes it easier for young people to join without being tied down by processes that may be discouraging,” he said.

He added that the platform would also be open to anyone with ideas and suggestions to contribute towards national development.