DUNGUN, April 26 — Police are hunting for a man suspected of committing an extreme act of lewdness near the entrance of a public university here recently.

Acting Dungun district police chief DSP Jumaidy Bah Chong Weh said his department received a report regarding the incident at 12.30 pm yesterday.

He said initial investigations found that the man riding a motorcycle had committed an indecent act by exposing his genitals to an 18-year-old woman who is also a student at the university, before fleeing.

He said police had also detected a viral video believed to be related to the same incident and efforts to trace witnesses and individuals involved were being actively carried out to assist in the investigation.

“The police view this incident seriously and will take strict action against any immoral behavior that disrupts public safety,” he said in a statement today, while announcing that the case was being investigated under Section 377D of the Penal Code.

He said members of the public with information were asked to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting the Dungun district police headquarters or any nearby police station. — Bernama