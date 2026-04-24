TANAH MERAH, April 24 — An M16 rifle discovered during a raid in Kampung Miak, Gua Musang, last Monday is currently undergoing forensic examination to determine whether it belongs to national security forces or was smuggled in from a neighbouring country.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said a detailed investigation is being carried out by the police, including efforts to trace the serial number of the weapon, which has been classified as an unusual find.

“In Malaysia, M16-type firearms are not licensed for civilian use and are reserved solely for the police and military. For purposes such as hunting, authorities only license the use of shotguns.

“Therefore, the discovery of this M16 is highly unusual and rare. If checks confirm it does not belong to local security agencies, it is highly likely to have been smuggled from abroad,” he said at a press conference at the Tanah Merah District Police Headquarters here yesterday.

Commenting on how the weapon may have been brought into the country, he said checks on closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings at Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complexes did not show any suspicious movements linked to the case.

“Based on these observations, we believe the M16 was brought in through illegal routes or unofficial entry points around Tanah Merah,” he said.

He added that no arrests have been made so far in connection with the discovery.

“We have not detained any suspects yet. Once a suspect is apprehended, we will be able to determine further details on the origin and how the weapon was obtained,” he said.

Last Monday, police detained a woman and seized five firearms of various types in a raid at a house in Kampung Miak, Gua Musang. — Bernama