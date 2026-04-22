KOTA KINABALU, April 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to visit Sabah today to assess the situation following a major fire in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan, which destroyed 1,000 homes on Sunday (April 19).

He is expected to begin his visit to the disaster site near Masjid Kampung Bahagia at 4.20 pm, before meeting residents who lost their homes and are being accommodated at three temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

Anwar will meet victims at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gas at 4.35 pm, followed by a stop at PPS Dewan Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Taman Batu Sapi at 5 pm.

His working visit will conclude with a stop at PPS Dewan Lintas Sibuga at 5.30 pm.

The Prime Minister will assess the condition of victims in these temporary shelters while ensuring the smooth management and delivery of aid to those affected.

The fire, which broke out in the water village of Kampung Bahagia, destroyed around 1,000 homes and affected an area of more than four hectares. — Bernama