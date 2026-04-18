KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Greater involvement of the private sector and entrepreneurs is vital to ensure the Madani Economy delivers meaningful, sustainable and widely shared growth, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the Madani Economy framework sets out efforts to raise the country’s growth ceiling, uplift the standard of living and drive reforms, particularly in strengthening governance.

Anwar said the government is now focused on delivering tangible outcomes rather than rhetoric, through policies that reflect current realities and the needs of the people.

“As a result, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Finance Ministry will engage with relevant institutions to identify priority initiatives and track progress through quarterly reports,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Earlier, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, chaired a meeting with Bumiputera investment institutions to refine more effective and targeted measures to advance the Bumiputera empowerment agenda in line with the Madani Economy framework.

He also outlined key priorities, including accelerating investments in Bumiputera small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and strengthening support for high-potential firms to scale up and compete more effectively.

“At the same time, we want to see more Bumiputera companies progressing, including achieving the target of 10 new IPOs (initial public offerings) on Bursa Malaysia between 2026 and 2027,” he said.

Anwar also underscored the importance of developing human capital in an increasingly fast-paced and competitive global environment.

In this regard, he said the government is encouraging the expansion of high-income Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, alongside efforts to widen job opportunities and strengthen social mobility pathways, particularly for low-income groups and youths.

“The Bumiputera agenda cannot remain confined to seminars and announcements, but must be translated into tangible outcomes, opportunities and achievements that benefit the wider population,” he said. — Bernama