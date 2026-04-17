JOHOR BAHRU, April 17 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graced the Aidilfitri celebration for cancer fighters at Dewan Kenanga, Menara Majlis Bandaraya Johor Bahru (MBJB), here yesterday.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the event organised by the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation (TLJCF) is a continuous commitment to fostering a spirit of togetherness and extending moral support to the cancer patient community in the state.

Her Majesty also presented cash contributions and souvenirs to 100 cancer fighters as a gesture of care for the group.

The event not only celebrated cancer fighters in the spirit of Syawal, but also served as a platform to bring together TLJCF’s strategic partners to strengthen the welfare support networks.

Guests were treated to performances by the Johor Heritage Foundation and violinist Adawiya Farikh.

A highlight of the event was the performance by pupils from SK Kampung Sawah led by freelance dance instructor Mohd Nurakmal Daim, a former Stage 4 lymphoma patient. — Bernama