JOHOR BAHRU, April 16 — The Works Ministry, in collaboration with the Education Ministry, will undertake the construction of classrooms in schools nationwide in an effort to address the issue of overcrowding in schools nationwide.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the ministry will construct a total of 91 classrooms in 70 schools nationwide at a cost of RM80 million.

He said the construction, with the allocation from the Education Ministry, will use modular methods and the Industrialised Building System (IBS) as part of the government’s “Quick Win” initiative.

“A total of 70 contractors have been appointed to implement the project, which also covers schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Under the ‘Quick Win’ initiative, the project is designed to deliver rapid, measurable, and visible benefits to all,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Johor Bahru Public Works Department (JKR) office here today.

Ahmad said he hopes that classroom construction project can overcome the issue of overcrowding in schools nationwide, especially those located within densely populated urban areas.

He added that there were 12 similar projects that have been implemented in schools in the Johor Bahru district following the increase in population density over the past few years.

On a separate matter, Ahmad said the government is trying its best to assist affected contractors in the construction sector due to the hike in diesel fuel prices.

He said Works Mikister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi had also announced several proposals, including expanding the opportunities for local contractors, small and medium-sized contractors.

“This involves maintenance work, repairs and projects of appropriate scale. This is to ensure that the affected contractors continue to have a work flow and not be marginalised when their operating costs increased,” he said.

The Pontian MP was responding to the claim by the Malaysian Malay Contractors Association (PKMM) claiming that 4,100 contractors are at risk of going out of business due to the increase in diesel prices.

“Due to the tensions in West Asia, the Works Ministry had announced several measures to overcome the increase in costs in the construction sector.

“This includes an immediate action plan, accelerating project payments and reducing the scope of work compared to the project cost.

“For example, the RM500,000 allocation was previously used for the construction of 1,000 metres of road, but the government will look at the suitability of reducing the distance to 900 metres for the allocation amount,” explained Ahmad.