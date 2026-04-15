NILAI, April 15 — Police have arrested an Indonesian man after a newborn baby boy was found buried at a house in the Labu area here.

Nilai District Police Chief Supt Johari Yahya confirmed that a police report was lodged at 9:53am yesterday by a medical officer from Tuanku Jaafar Hospital Seremban.

The investigation began after a foreign woman in her 30s sought treatment at the hospital for bleeding and other health complications.

“Based on initial information, the woman is believed to have given birth to twins at home without medical assistance. One of the baby boys was reported to have died after birth, after which the infant’s body was buried,” Johari said in a statement last night.

Acting on the information, a police team, including the D10 Forensic Division from the Negeri Sembilan Contingent, investigated the scene and exhumed the infant’s body.

The body has been sent to the Forensic Medicine Unit of Rembau Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

An Indonesian man, also in his 30s, has been detained to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth by secretly disposing of a dead body.

Johari urged the public not to speculate on the case and requested anyone with information to contact the Nilai District Police Headquarters or the nearest police station.