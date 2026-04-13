KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Malaysia strongly condemned the recent incidents involving the obstruction and endangerment of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) peacekeepers on April 12 by the Zionist Israeli regime.

The Foreign Ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said Malaysia underscored that all parties must fully respect the safety, security, and freedom of movement of UN peacekeepers, in accordance with their obligations under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1701 (2006) and relevant international law.

“Any actions that jeopardise the safety of peacekeepers or hinder their operational effectiveness are unacceptable and must cease immediately.

“Malaysia condemns the use of force and actions that have damaged UNIFIL assets and restricted access to operational areas,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday

According to Wisma Putra, such developments risk undermining Unifil’s ability to effectively carry out its mandate, including the impartial monitoring and reporting of violations on the ground.

As a longstanding troop-contributing country to Unifil, Malaysia reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the mission and to the vital role of peacekeeping operations in maintaining international peace and security.

“The safety and security of peacekeepers, including members of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT), remain a top priority,” it added.

Malaysia also called for all parties to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure full cooperation with Unifil in the discharge of its mandate, and urged the United Nations Security Council to take decisive action, including to ensure the immediate protection of UN peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon. — Bernama