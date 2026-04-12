KOTA BHARU, April 12 — The owner of the well-known Restoran Nasi Ulam Cikgu in Kampung Kraftangan here, Rahaida Abdul Hamid, 50, died after collapsing suddenly while performing the Isyak prayer in congregation at her home last night.

Her husband, Muhamad Hussin, 51, said Rahaida had suddenly collapsed and suffered convulsions before losing consciousness while praying with him and their youngest child at about 9 pm.

He said prior to the incident, she had shown no signs of serious illness and had carried out her daily routine as usual, including visiting relatives in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

“After the Maghrib prayer, she rested in the room due to the hot weather before we performed the Isyak prayer together with our child. During the first rakaat, she suddenly collapsed and suffered convulsions,” he said.

He initially thought she was having a stroke and rushed her to a private hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead at 9.30 pm. She was laid to rest at the Kubur Tambak Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Pasir Kota here at about 10.15 am today.

Rahaida, who had five children aged between 13 and 26, was the daughter of Restoran Nasi Ulam Cikgu founder, the late Abdul Hamid Idris and resigned from her teaching profession to continue the family business which is well known in Kelantan.

The business is now managed by two of her children, Iskandar Muhamad, 26, and Balqis, 24. — Bernama