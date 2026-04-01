KLANG, April 1 — A reckless stunt caught on video has gone viral after a man was seen clinging to the back of a moving trailer truck along Persiaran Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang.

District police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said the incident, believed to have taken place on March 30, showed the man hanging onto the vehicle as it travelled from Taman Sri Andalas towards Persiaran Raja Muda Musa.

“Investigations found that the trailer driver was unaware of the individual holding onto his vehicle while driving along the route,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 47 of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 336 of the Penal Code.

Police have appealed to witnesses or anyone with information to assist the investigation by contacting Inspector Ahmad Syahid bin Salahudin at 011-35753557.