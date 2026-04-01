KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The government has urged the public to adopt a more prudent and moderate lifestyle in facing global economic uncertainties, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said this includes moderation in planning travel, managing spending, and using electricity more efficiently at home and in the office.

He said this after chairing the Third Meeting of the Special Committee on Energy Security and the Impact of the West Asia Conflict yesterday, which discussed the findings of the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting.

“The conflict in West Asia continues to escalate and shows no signs of resolution in the near term, thereby placing significant pressure and implications on energy, supply chains, and the global economy,” he said in a post on his official social media page.

Amir said the government’s efforts also take into account the well-being of the people as well as the sustainability of small and medium enterprises and industries.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also said today that the Madani government will continue to act proactively based on data and current realities, including obtaining views from industry players and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), in addressing the global energy crisis.

He said this is to ensure that every measure taken is comprehensive, balanced, and effective. — Bernama