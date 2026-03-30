KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — No area in the country has recorded a Level 2 heat wave as of 6am this morning, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Based on the department’s updated data, the entire Perlis and nine districts in Kedah, however, recorded Level 1 hot weather or alert status.

The districts involved in Kedah are Sik, Padang Terap, Pendang, Pokok Sena, Kubang Pasu, Pulau Langkawi, Kota Setar, Kuala Muda and Baling.

Yesterday, several areas in Kedah began to receive rain, including the Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu and Kuala Muda districts, bringing relief to local residents.

The situation is in line with the monsoon transition phase which usually brings rain or thunderstorms at that time.

The alert status is issued for daily maximum temperatures of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, while Level 2 (heat wave) refers to temperatures exceeding 37 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Both levels are recorded if the temperature is maintained for at least three consecutive days. — Bernama