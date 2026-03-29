KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The government will continue to strengthen the country’s food system to ensure sufficient supply and access to the people during the conflict in West Asia.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said it is a responsibility that we are currently carrying out.

He said that in today’s world, the geopolitical conflict in West Asia is not just an external issue, as it also affects the global food supply chain.

“We may not see it directly, but the impact can reach the dinner table,” he said in a Facebook post.

In this regard, Mohamad said the people can play a role by taking advantage of the space available to reduce dependence on external supplies.

“That’s why I want to invite everyone, if there is space even if it is small at home, grow what you can. Chili, vegetables, ulam ... can help reduce dependency to a certain extent as a beneficial effort for the family.

“The important thing is, we all take a role. Start with what we have. God willing, today’s small efforts will be a great strength for the future,” he said.

On March 13, the government guaranteed that the country’s food supply would be sufficient at least until the middle of this year despite global uncertainty following the conflict in West Asia. — Bernama