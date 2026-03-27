SHAH ALAM, March 27 — Police are actively tracking down two men believed to be involved in the theft of a Proton Wira at a premises in Section 33 here on Tuesday.

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said a report on the incident was received at 3.12 am from the vehicle owner, a local man in his 20s.

“The complainant had parked the vehicle at the location on March 21 before returning to his hometown in Tumpat, Kelantan. However, at about 1.14am on March 24, upon returning from his hometown, he discovered that his vehicle was missing.

“CCTV footage showed two male suspects believed to have used another vehicle to steal the car. There was also no security guard at the premises,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said efforts to trace and apprehend the suspects were ongoing by the Shah Alam District Criminal Investigation Division and the case was being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the investigating officer, Sgt Rafiah Isa, at 012-3770327 or the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters at 03-55202222 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama