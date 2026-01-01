KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Malaysia recorded broad-based economic growth in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q 2025), driven by strong performance across all major sectors, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the improved performance reflected close cooperation between the government, the civil service, the private sector and the wider community, which enabled the country to withstand various economic and external challenges throughout 2025.

In a post on Facebook, he noted that gross domestic product expanded 5.2 per cent during the quarter, up from 4.4 per cent in 2Q 2025.

“Alhamdulillah, the Madani Government, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has now reached its third year.

“The journey has not been easy, and there is still a long way to go, but the government will continue to stay committed to delivering the best services for the well-being of all Malaysians,” said Fadillah.

Commenting on international developments, he said geopolitical tensions and prolonged conflicts in the Middle East have affected energy security and global supply chains, serving as a reminder that political stability, national unity and prudent economic management are key safeguards for the country.

Meanwhile, Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said Malaysia’s success as the host of the 47th Asean Summit helped Asean to refocus on shared priorities such as economic stability, food and energy security, while reinforcing Asean’s role as a regional stabilising force.

“Asean Chairmanship 2025 not only enhanced Malaysia’s image on the global stage, but also strengthened the country’s position as a trusted strategic partner and expanded economic and cooperation opportunities for the people’s well-being and a sustainable regional future,” he said.

On the ministerial level, he noted that the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (Petra) achieved a historic milestone through the hosting of the 43rd Asean Ministers on Energy Meeting with the launch of the Asean Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2035.

Fadillah said the achievements also included the signing of an enhanced memorandum of understanding on the Asean Power Grid (APG), the Asean Petroleum Security Agreement (Successor Agreement), as well as the launch of the APG Financing Initiative in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

“These achievements reflected Malaysia’s leadership in driving Asean’s energy agenda towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.

“Petra will continue to strengthen the energy transition agenda while intensifying efforts to transform the management of the nation’s water resources for the people’s well-being and national prosperity,” he added. — Bernama