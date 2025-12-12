KOTA BHARU, Dec 112 — A Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel was killed and four others injured in a collision involving an MAF five-tonne truck and a Proton Wira car at Kampung Bukit Belah, Machang, yesterday afternoon.

Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Fadzil Musa said the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received a call regarding the incident at 6.51pm and reached the scene, six kilometres away, within seven minutes.

“Upon arrival, we confirmed a road crash involving an MAF five-tonne truck and a Proton Wira. There were five victims, comprising four MAF personnel and one individual in the Wira who sustained serious injuries,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Fadzil said one MAF personnel died at the scene, while three others sustained minor injuries.

The deceased was transported to Machang Hospital for a post-mortem, while the injured were treated at the same hospital. — Bernama