IPOH, Dec 12 — An Indonesian man drowned after his foot was trapped between rocks in a waterway in Sugeh Glamping near Slim River yesterday afternoon.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said a team from the Tanjung Malim Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 1.50pm.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that members of the public had already pulled the victim out, but he was unconscious.

“The victim was on holiday with his family, but while swimming in the river, his foot was stuck between rocks, and he drowned due to water flowing through the passage,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Shazlean said the victim was pronounced dead by health personnel at the scene, and his body was handed over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at about 3.15pm. — Bernama