KOTA BHARU, Sept 9 — Police seized a pistol and 36 rounds of ammunition during a raid on a house in Jalan Kampung Sireh, Kampung Paloh, Pintu Geng, here early Saturday morning.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the 5 am raid was carried out by teams from the Special Investigation Branch (D9) and the D4 Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department, Kelantan contingent police headquarters.

He said the operation also led to the arrest of a 50-year-old local man, who has three prior criminal records and nine drug-related offences.

“Further inspection uncovered a Glock 26 Gen 4 Austria 9X9 pistol, 34 rounds of live ammunition marked ‘380 Auto’ and two rounds marked ‘PAC 380 Auto’,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusoff said the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine.

He added that the man has been remanded for four days, from Sept 7 to 10, to assist in further investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. If convicted, the suspect faces up to 14 years in prison, whipping, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both,” he said. — Bernama