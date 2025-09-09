PUTRAJAYA, Sept 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said nine more individuals will be prosecuted in connection with the Maju Expressway Extension Project (MEX II) corruption case.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the nine were involved in joint transactions with Maju Holdings director Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed.

“We have proposed, and the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) has agreed, to prosecute nine more individuals who will be charged in court for their involvement in this case.

“They were involved in joint transactions with Tan Sri Abu Sahid, which included the receipt of funds and the involvement of other individuals. They are expected to be charged by the end of this month,” he told a press conference here.

Azam said a second prosecution will also be brought against Abu Sahid, who will face seven charges under Section 403 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 109 of the Penal Code.

He added that Datuk Yap Wee Leong will face 18 charges, nine of which are under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 involving RM209 million, while the other nine are under Section 40(1)(b)(B) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001 involving RM387 million.

“The date will be set by the DPP in the near future,” he said.

On Op Sky, Azam said about 20 bank officers are expected to be charged in court for allegedly receiving bribes.

“Investigations have also been completed and referred to the DPP. I would like to announce that by the end of this month or in the first week of October, around 20 bank officers will be charged in court under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2025.

“A recovery process amounting to RM250 million is also underway. Should there be no settlement for this RM250 million, certain parties will face prosecution for refusing recovery, either under Section 41 of the MACC Act 2009 or the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001,” he said.

Op Sky was a syndicate exposed by MACC earlier this year that exploited the financial needs of schools, particularly in rural areas, under the guise of providing financial knowledge.

Azam also provided updates on Op Sohor, a military-linked smuggling syndicate, where he said four of the senior officers arrested will be charged in court.

“In the case involving Op Sohor, which saw the arrest of 11 individuals — five senior military officers and six civilians — investigations have been completed and referred to the DPP.

“The DPP has agreed to charge four of the senior officers in court, while a disciplinary report will be submitted to the Defence Ministry (Mindef) against the remaining officer for possible disciplinary action or other measures such as a court martial.

“As for the six civilians, their cases are still under the DPP’s review to determine whether they can be charged,” he said.