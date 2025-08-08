KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Serdang Lay-by (Southbound) at KM308.20 will be closed in phases overnight from August 11 to 15 for concrete pavement maintenance works, Plus Malaysia Bhd said today.

The entry lane, food stalls and restrooms at the lay-by will be temporarily unavailable between 10pm and 5am during the five-day period.

To minimise disruption, the lay-by will reopen to the public daily from 5am to 10pm when no upgrading works will take place.

The highway operator said the maintenance is part of its ongoing efforts to improve highway infrastructure and user comfort.

Highway users are advised to plan their travel using the Plus App and to comply with traffic signs and on-site instructions.

Traffic updates will be available via the Putri Virtual Assistant, X@plustrafik App, electronic signboards and PlusLine at 1800-88-0000.