KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Businesswoman Erni Dekritawati Yuliana Buhari, also known as Rita Sosilawati, has been urged to come forward and assist the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) with information related to a recent suspected fraud case, following the delivery of a package, containing ganja, to her family member’s residence by an unknown individual.

Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that, so far, the department has not received any official report regarding the incident.

“We urge the individual involved to come forward and lodge a report directly with the CCID, to enable a proper investigation to be conducted,” he said during a press conference held at Menara KPJ, here, today.

On Wednesday, the media reported that Rita had posted on her Threads account, stating that her younger sibling had received a suspicious package at her residence.

According to the post, although the parcel was addressed to her younger sibling’s home, the name of the recipient was unfamiliar to them.

“The latest scam — even our home address is no longer safe. Yesterday, officers from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department came to my sibling’s house and discovered a parcel, sent from Thailand, addressed to her home and containing seven grams of ganja,” Rita wrote, adding that a police report had since been lodged. — Bernama