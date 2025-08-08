ALOR SETAR, Aug 8 — A police corporal was killed after he was rammed by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by robbers who were fleeing midway of robbing a house at Taman Golf, near here, yesterday.

Kedah police chief CP Adzli Abu Shah said Corporal Mohd Hafizul Izham Mazlan, 35, died at the scene after he was struck by a Lexus SUV with four suspects on board.

“At 3.30pm yesterday, police received a tip-off regarding a suspected house burglary. A team of five officers and personnel from the Kedah police contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was dispatched to the location in two vehicles.

“Upon arrival, the victim, who had just stepped out of the car, was rammed by the suspects who were attempting to flee. He sustained severe head and body injuries and died at the scene,” he told reporters when met at the location yesterday.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, while three others fled in the same vehicle but were later apprehended in Kepala Batas, near here after they hijacked an elderly couple’s vehicle at a hotel.

“They forcibly removed the male driver and took off with his wife, who was seated in the front passenger seat.

“The vehicle was later involved in an accident in Kepala Batas, where police successfully apprehended all remaining suspects in the surrounding area,” he said, adding that the suspects, aged 24 to 26, will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and Section 457 of the same Code for housebreaking.

The suspected ringleader, 26, has 77 prior criminal records, involving burglary, car theft, and drug offences, while the other three suspects, believed to be from the southern region, also have prior criminal records.

“We will apply for a remand order tomorrow and continue our investigations,” he said.

The body of Corporal Mohd Hafizul, a 15-year veteran from Setiu, Terengganu, is currently at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital’s forensics department in Alor Setar for post-mortem, he said, adding that the deceased is survived by his wife and three sons, aged four, nine, and 11. — Bernama