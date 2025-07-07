KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Six members of a family, including a baby, were found dead in the back seat of their Proton Iswara that had sunk to the bottom of Sungai Korok near Jitra, Kedah.

The car was discovered this morning fully submerged about one metre from the riverbank in waters estimated to be six metres deep and 7.6 metres wide.

According to Kedah Zone 1 Fire and Rescue Department head Senior Fire Superintendent Ahmad Aminuddin Abd Rahim, the two parents and their four children were located on the left side of the back seat, suggesting they had tried but failed to escape the vehicle.

“They were likely trying to get out, but didn’t make it,” he was quoted as saying in a Sinar Harian report.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Azim Izat Ishak, 32; his wife Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31; and their children Putra Rayyan Nur Izat, 9; Hawa Adriana, 8; Anayla Huma’ira, 7; and Tuah Haidar, six months old.

The car was recovered and brought to shore by rescue teams after it was found floating and partially trapped in the riverbed.

Firefighters had to break the rear window and cut through the vehicle frame to remove the bodies as they were swollen from prolonged submersion.

Ahmad Aminuddin explained that retrieving the victims through the car doors was not possible due to the condition of the remains.

The family had gone missing on Saturday after staying overnight at a relative’s home in Taman Aman and failing to return to their house in Jerlun.

The disappearance was reported by Muhammad Azim’s sister, Nur Adliah Shuhada, who said it was normal for them to visit on Fridays and stay the night.