MUKAH, July 7 — The bodies of the final five victims from the boat tragedy off the coast of Pantai Belawai near Kampung Belawai were recovered this morning, bringing the total death toll to 10.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department's (JBPM) operations centre said all five victims were adult males, discovered by members of the public and rescue teams on the third day of the search and rescue operation.

Three bodies identified as Asbar, Resky Adrian and Muhammad were found in the Muara Belawai area by civilians early this morning.

“Meanwhile, Rabanai Rabai’s body was also recovered by members of the public at 7.50am in the Simpang Sungai Pinang area,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The fifth body, identified as Ardy, was found at 8.30am in the Muara Sungai Selumit area by the Sarawak Coast Guard based in Tanjung Manis.

The fibreglass boat carrying 17 Indonesian passengers from the Kampung Belawai fishermen’s jetty to the Zion Pelita Coconut Plantation jetty capsized around 2.11pm on July 5.

Seven people, comprising four adult men, two adult women, and a young boy, survived the tragedy. The deceased include two adult women, five adult men, two boys, and one girl.

Today’s search and rescue operation began early in the morning, focusing on a three-kilometre radius around the river mouth and surrounding waters where the boat capsized.

The operation, led by the Sarawak JBPM, was conducted in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Civil Defence Force, Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit and community volunteers. — Bernama