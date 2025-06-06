BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 6 — A surveyor was killed after reportedly falling from the eighth floor of a building — an estimated height of 27 metres — through an opening in a “pressurisation shaft” area at a construction site here yesterday.

Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director Hairozie Asri said the department received information about the fatal accident at 10.30 am, and a team of DOSH investigation officers was immediately dispatched to the site.

“The victim, a 41-year-old local man working as a verticality surveyor with a subcontractor at the site, was confirmed dead after falling from the eighth floor through an opening in the pressurisation shaft area. The incident occurred while he was carrying out surveying work at the building’s lobby lift area.

“Preliminary investigations found that the opening was covered only with plywood and fenced off, but it is believed that the measures were insufficient to support weight or provide adequate protection to workers,” he said in a statement today.

He said that following investigations on the day of the incident, DOSH issued three Prohibition Notices to the main contractor to halt related works until all safety measures are fully complied with.

Hairozie added that the main contractor has also been instructed to conduct an internal investigation to identify the cause of the incident, propose improvements and present the findings to the state DOSH.

DOSH will also gather relevant documents and record statements from all identified witnesses.

“A follow-up visit to the employer’s premises will be conducted after corrective and preventive actions are taken. We will also pursue legal action under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Amendment) 2022 if any violations under the Act are found,” he said. — Bernama