BATU KAWAN, June 6 — A soil depression was detected yesterday at P149 Jalan Batu Kawan, specifically at the junction connecting the road to a newly completed bridge, according to Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.

He said the exact cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) and the project contractor. However, immediate remedial measures were taken by PDC upon receiving public complaints.

“PDC promptly carried out premix patching to raise the road level and installed warning signs to prevent any untoward incidents involving road users,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the contractor will proceed with excavation work to determine the root cause of the soil depression before implementing permanent repair measures, which will involve the use of additional materials such as geotextile, basal reinforcement, and other necessary strengthening methods.

“These actions are essential to ensure long-term road stability and to prevent future soil depression. All repair costs would be borne by the contractor because the project is still within the defects liability period (DLP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Division of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Penang, John Sagun Francis, said a team of seven members from the Batu Kawan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was sent to the location after the department received a call regarding the soil depression.

On arrival, the team found that a soil depression had occurred, but there were no victims involved. Immediate action was taken to close off the affected area and ensure no vehicles were allowed on the compromised section of the road,” he said.

The incident gained public attention yesterday after a social media post went viral, showing images of the soil depression along the main road near the Batu Kawan bridge.

The post also highlighted visible cracks on the concrete structure dividing the road. Firefighters were seen at the location, placing safety cones and taking precautionary measures to secure the area for road users. — Bernama