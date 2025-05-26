KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China Summit symbolises the power of cohesiveness of regional blocs which would have a positive impact on the world at large, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who is the current Chair of Asean, said the unity between them manifests the successful reshaping of regional partnerships in response to the evolving dynamics of a multipolar world.

“Asean member countries must preserve the multilateral system,” he said in his opening remarks at the 46th Asean Summit and related meetings.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the 57-year old grouping should ensure that the Asean-GCC-China geo-economic model continues to play a meaningful role in forging a more inclusive and sustainable future, for the region and the people.

The theme for Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship is ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability.’

Head of States that were present were Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet, Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Also present were Timor Leste’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão as Observer, and Asean’s Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing the regional bloc, having previously held the Asean chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In conjunction with the summit, two pivotal high-level engagements, namely the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit, will also be convened, serving as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation. — Bernama