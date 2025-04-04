PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — Civil servants affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights on Tuesday have been granted permission to work from home (WFH), according to Public Service director-general (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

He assured that this arrangement would not disrupt the continuity of public services.

“Department heads have the discretion to approve WFH requests as appropriate,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

This decision is in line with the WFH policy outlined in the Human Resources Service Circular (MyPPSM) Section SR.4.1.2, which allows such measures during events like natural disasters, environmental pollution or health crises that could threaten public safety and order in the office or residential areas.

The fire, which broke out at 8.10 am due to a leak from Petronas Gas Bhd pipeline, caused severe destruction to homes and properties within a 500-metre radius. The explosion left a crater about 9.8 meters deep and roughly 21 by 24 metres wide.

Hundreds of residents lost their homes and are currently staying in temporary relief centres, while dozens are receiving medical treatment for burn injuries.

Earlier, the Health Ministry reported that 48 of the 134 victims are still being treated in hospitals and clinics. — Bernama