KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 – Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied that he is the “mastermind of political operation” behind strategic decisions in Umno and Putrajaya, saying that the Cabinet works through consensus.

The Umno president also dismissed claims that ally DAP is against any Islamic and Malay-related agendas in Putrajaya.

“In Cabinet meetings, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke sits to my right. Over the past 25 months, I have never seen any opposition from DAP towards Islamic and Malay agendas in the Cabinet,” he told a Buletin Utama podcast.

Similarly, he highlighted how Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo has never opposed any resolutions presented in the Bumiputera Economic Congress despite being a committee member.

Instead, he attributed any friction to the existence of loose cannons in each party that would go against the partisan stance.

Zahid said he is fairly satisfied with the performance of the Cabinet members, and credited the understanding and compatibility between the coalition parties for the government’s resilience.

The deputy prime minister also called for the public to continue backing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure Malaysia’s political stability and economic growth.

“As the chairman of Barisan Nasional and president of Umno, I firmly believe that this government must be preserved until the next election for the benefit of the rakyat.

“Our focus must be on ensuring a stable political environment,” he reportedly said.

He stressed that the government’s primary objective is to improve economic stability, eradicate extreme poverty, and provide better opportunities for Malaysians.