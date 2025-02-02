KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 – A mix of veteran and new leaders is the best formula for rejuvenating Umno, said its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister said the renewal process should not sideline leaders at any level, as each contributes strengths to the party.

“Being young or a veteran is just a matter of age, but what is more important is their mindset and the game-changing ideas they bring,” he told a Buletin Utama podcast.

He noted that Umno’s Supreme Council comprises 50 per cent new members, while the women’s wing has 30 per cent new faces.

The youth and Puteri wings have 85 per cent and 97 per cent new leaders, respectively, he said.

He highlighted the launch of the Umno Patriotic School, aimed at identifying and nurturing young leaders from Generations X and Y to ensure structured party succession.

Zahid also denied allegations that disciplinary action in Umno only targets his political rivals, insisting that he does not sideline anyone.

On Barisan Nasional’s (BN) prospects in the next general election, Zahid expressed confidence in recapturing several parliamentary seats classified as “Tier II” — where the pact came in second in the last general election.

“Cooperation and unity exist and are now stronger. I am very confident that if unity is prioritised and becomes the main focus in managing a political organisation like Umno, we can move forward,” he reportedly said.

“In fact, Umno is known for its well-organised election machinery. We do not just conduct courses, but as the saying goes, ‘practice makes perfect,’ especially in efforts to mobilise voters (Go Out To Vote), which can be effectively implemented.”



