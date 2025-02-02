KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Five people, including two tourists from China, sustained minor injuries in a collision involving three vehicles on KM 38 of the Semporna-Tawau Road this morning.

District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Sobri Zainol confirmed to Berita Harian that the incident occurred at around 10am, involving a tour van, a Toyota Hilux 4x4 pickup, and a Perodua Bezza.

According to Mohd Sobri, the tour van, carrying Chinese tourists, was travelling from Semporna, while the other two vehicles were coming from Tawau.

“Upon reaching the scene, the driver of the Perodua Bezza, a 22-year-old man, veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the tour van, which was carrying the two tourists. The van was then struck by the Toyota Hilux pickup,” he was quoted as saying.

All vehicles sustained significant damage, he added.

The identities of the other three injured individuals have not been disclosed.