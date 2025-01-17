JOHOR BARU, Jan 17 — Two men pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to possession of child pornography on their respective computers.

Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim set Feb 13 to hear the facts of the case and sentencing on Lim Xin Yi, 31, and Goh Kien Yoong, 37.

Lim, a former e-hailing driver, was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography involving 1,961 photos and 400 videos in a computer central processing unit (CPU) and 211 photos in another computer CPU at Taman Skudai Baru here, at 10.30 pm on Dec 23 last year.

Goh, who is self-employed, was charged with having child pornography involving 211 photos and one video on a laptop at Taman Bukit Indah 2, Iskandar Puteri, at 9 pm on the same day.

They were charged under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a prison sentence of up to five years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

The court allowed the two men bail of RM10,000 on each charge with one surety and also ordered them to report themselves at a nearby police station once a month, as well as to surrender their passports.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Farah Wahida Shahudin while Lim and Goh were unrepresented.

Meanwhile, at the Magistrate’s Court, Lim pleaded guilty to possession of obscene pictures and videos at Taman Skudai Baru at 10.30 pm on Dec 23 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code which provides a three-year imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

Magistrate A. Shaarmini fined him RM5,000, in default, for the offence.

Goh, who was also charged in a separate Magistrate’s Court, was fined RM5,000, in default 12 months in jail, by Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin after pleading guilty to having pornographic photos and videos on his mobile phone.

The offence was committed at Taman Bukit Indah 2, at 9 pm on Dec 23 last year.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Nur Fatihah Mohd Nizam and R. Nevina, respectively, while both accused were unrepresented. — Bernama