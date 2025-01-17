BINTULU, Jan 17 — A lorry driver was burnt to death after the vehicle he was driving crashed into another lorry before catching fire at Kilometer 38.6, Jalan Bintulu-Miri near here, last night.

A spokesman at the Sarawak Operations Centre of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said a team from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station was sent to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 10 pm.

“On arrival, the team found a lorry carrying a load of stones on fire had crashed into the rear of a lorry laden and it was on fire,” he said when contacted today.

He said after the fire was extinguished, the firemen found the victim in the driver’s seat before removing the body and handing it over to the police for further action.

He said the victim’s identity had yet to be ascertained, while the driver of the other lorry was believed to have fled the scene. — Bernama