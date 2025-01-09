KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The retail price of RON95 will remain unchanged at RM2.05 per litre, while the price of RON97 will increase by five sen from RM3.28 to RM3.33 per litre from Jan 9 to 15.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said that the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan would remain at RM2.15 per litre, while in Peninsular Malaysia it would increase by five sen from RM2.98 to RM3.03 per litre during the same period.

“In line with the increase in global oil prices, the government has set the retail price of RON97 at RM3.33 per litre and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia at RM3.03 per litre.

“The retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia still remains low compared to the floated price of RM3.35 per litre set on June 10, 2024,” said the statement.

The prices were fixed based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

MOF said the government would continue to monitor market developments and adjust the retail prices of RON97 and diesel based on global oil market fluctuations while supporting price stability.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take the appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected,” said the statement. — Bernama