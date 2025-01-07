KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is committed to enhancing the education, knowledge, and skills of its personnel through regular training in various fields.

In a statement on Facebook yesterday, its Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said this was to meet the country’s demands and the public’s expectations of the agency.

“MACC will focus on ensuring the preparedness of its officers to face any situation, in line with the government’s direction, particularly in the areas of digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI).

“MACC officers must also be proactive in conducting operations to effectively and impactfully tackle corruption issues. This proactive approach must be followed by preventive activities, which include governance management and the widespread dissemination of anti-corruption education to the right target groups,” he said.

He added that the structure and approach to carrying out tasks within the MACC need to be strengthened by reviewing standard operating procedures (SOP) and renewing strategies to maintain excellence and the agency’s current performance. — Bernama