KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Wisma Putra has confirmed the detention of a Malaysian in Saudi Arabia, saying it has extended consular assistance to the individual.

In a statement to Bernama yesterday, the Foreign Ministry said efforts are ongoing to ensure local laws protect that person’s rights.

“The ministry will closely coordinate with relevant authorities to address the situation and is committed to providing appropriate support while upholding the principles of confidentiality and dignity for all Malaysians abroad.

“We urge the media to respect the privacy of the individual and their family during this difficult time. Matters of this nature are sensitive and should not be treated as opportunities for speculation or gossip,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, sources said a popular Malaysian comedian arrested in Jeddah last October for drug possession is now serving a six-month jail term in Saudi Arabia.

The sources said the sentence was imposed during the trial in November and the comedian is expected to serve out the jail term in April.

It is learnt that the comedian could also be freed earlier for good behaviour.

Earlier, media reports said the Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed the detention of a Malaysian in Jeddah for suspected ganja possession but revealed no identities. — Bernama