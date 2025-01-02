PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — Labelling the Madani approach as ‘Madani Jahiliah’ is both excessive and disappointing, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

In a statement yesterday, he expressed regret over the attitude of some political leaders who deliberately created polemics against the Madani concept and approach.

He said that the Madani concept, introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was a virtuous idea aimed at elevating the nation’s dignity.

“The Madani concept is widely accepted by Islamic scholars as being rooted in the Quran and Sunnah.

“The Madani concept also emphasises a national development approach that is comprehensive, holistic, and addresses both spiritual and physical aspects,” he said.

Therefore, Mohd Na’im urged Muslims in the country to be wary of parties deliberately stoking religious polemics to serve particular interests.

“As we enter the new chapter of 2025, the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) calls on everyone to strengthen unity in order to develop the country for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Yesterday, several local news portals reported that PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang had claimed that Anwar’s absence from the D-8 Summit in Cairo on Dec 19 was proof that his struggle was based on ‘Madani Jahiliah’.

The Prime Minister, who was hosting a visit from Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow during his two-day official visit to Malaysia starting on Dec 18, was represented by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir at the 11th summit. — Bernama



