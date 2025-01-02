GEORGE TOWN, Jan 2 — Penang's highly anticipated Chinese New Year celebration, the Penang Miaohui, will mark its 26th anniversary this year, and is set to draw over 200,000 visitors for an exciting one-day event.

With the theme ‘Penang Lang, Let’s Celebrate’, the festivities will take place in the vibrant heart of George Town on February 1, beginning at 4pm.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, who attended the Penang Miaohui lighting up ceremony last night, said the annual event has become one of the state’s important tourism event.

“This is organised by the Penang Chinese Clan Council every year when all 26 clans will open their doors to visitors so that they can experience the cultural rituals, food and performances at the premises,” he said after the lighting up ceremony at Armenian Park last night.

Lanterns adorned Armenian Park in the inner city of George Town. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

He noted that while the Penang Miaohui started small, it has remained committed over the past 26 years to its original mission of promoting and preserving cultural heritage.

This year, the Penang Miaohui will extend across 12 streets within the George Town World Heritage Site, featuring the participation of 23 traditional organisations from within the heritage area and 90 cultural associations from beyond.

Over 120 local food vendors and more than 50 interactive cultural booths will offer a diverse range of activities and exhibits for visitors to enjoy.

According to the Penang Chinese Clan Council website, 23 traditional organisations within the heritage site were established before 1918 and boast histories spanning over a century.

During the Penang Miaohui, these organisations will host open houses, showcasing time-honoured traditions and cultural elements, including culinary arts, handicrafts, ancestral stories, and performing arts, all passed down through generations.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow (5th from left) and Penang Chinese Clan Council chairman Ho Swee Choon (6th from left) at the lighting up ceremony of Penang Miaohui in Armenian Park. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Penang Chinese Clan Council chairman Ho Swee Choon said the success of the annual event was the direct result of collaboration and unwavering support from 20 clan temples in the historic enclave of George Town.

“Culture is a legacy left by our ancestors. The Penang Cultural Inheritors Society volunteer team started planning for the 2025 Penang Miaohui as early as March 2024 and worked hard to make this event a success,” he said.

He added the annual event is a way for the community to revisit the past, learn from history and strengthen their cultural identity.