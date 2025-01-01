KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Two foreign men have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman believed to have been murdered at a hotel in Taman Mawar, Puchong, yesterday.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan said the two 39-year-old suspects were arrested around 3 am today in the Bukit Puchong area.

They have been remanded for six days until Jan 6.

“Police received a call from a local man regarding the discovery of a woman, believed to be a foreign national in her 30s, found unconscious and covered in blood, suspected to have been murdered in the hotel.

“A post-mortem will be conducted at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang, to determine the cause of death,” he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information can contact any nearby police station or senior investigating officer ASP Siti Zamarah Jamaludin at 03-8074 2222. — Bernama