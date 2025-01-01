KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Malaysia strides into 2025 on a high note as it formally assumes the notable Asean Chairmanship, setting the stage to lead a series of international events aimed at strengthening multilateral diplomatic relations, enhancing regional cooperation, and shaping the broader geopolitical landscape.

Taking on the rotating chair for the fifth time since Asean was established in 1967, Malaysia is resolute in its commitment to drive the regional grouping forward for a shared regional peace, stability, and prosperity amid shifting global dynamics.

Under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” Malaysia will host over 300 key meetings and programmes across the country throughout the year.

As the host, Malaysia will also undertake numerous initiatives, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, tourism and healthcare.

These events not only align with Asean’s three main pillars – the Asean Economic Community (AEC), Asean Political-Security Community (APSC), and Asean Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) – but also underscore the Chair’s aspiration for a united, prosperous, and progressive Asean, positioning the region as a rising economic powerhouse and a dynamic global player.

As part of its vision for 2025, Malaysia will lead Asean in adopting the Asean Community Vision 2045, which outlines a shared future for the next two decades.

Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Asean 2025 will witness the introduction of new key initiatives, injecting fresh dynamism into the 57-year-old regional grouping.

One of these is the inaugural summit of the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Plus China, scheduled to be held in May.

The high-level meeting, initiated by the prime minister, is expected to pave the way for greater cooperation and synergy between the Southeast Asian region, the Gulf countries, and the world’s second-largest economy across multiple sectors.

The timing of the summit is also significant, as Asean, the Gulf countries, and China are rapidly gaining prominence as influential leaders of geostrategy and economy in the international arena.

Anwar has also announced the appointment of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as an informal advisor to the Asean Chair.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the appointment of Thaksin, a prominent political figure, represents a bridge to strengthen cooperation between the region and global powers.

“Thaksin and other prominent figures are long-time associates of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who can offer their insights on how Asean can progress further,” he said recently.

Optimism is high that Timor-Leste will finally be granted full membership in Asean under Malaysia’s stewardship.

The global community will be closely watching Malaysia’s approach to addressing the prolonged political crisis in Myanmar.

With its track record as a peace mediator, notably in Mindanao in the southern Philippines and southern Thailand, Malaysia’s chairmanship is seen as a critical opportunity to lead Asean in advancing solutions that emphasise diplomacy, collective resolve, and regional stability.

As Asean Chair in 2025, Malaysia will have the opportunity to further amplify the voices of the Global South in international forums, ensuring that the concerns of developing nations are heard and addressed.

Malaysia has previously chaired Asean in 1977,1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama