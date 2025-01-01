GEORGE TOWN, Jan 1 — Penang’s much-anticipated Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project is set to begin groundwork before Chinese New Year,

The project that will cover a 29km stretch with 21 stations, will start with land-clearing activities in Bandar Sri Pinang, The Star reported today.

Sungai Pinang assemblyman Lim Siew Khim confirmed that MRT Corp had instructed her to inform local residents of the upcoming work, which will involve heavy machinery and potential disruptions.

“I believe the people of Sungai Pinang will cooperate despite the minor inconveniences that may arise during the project,” she was quoted as saying.

She added that the local community is particularly excited as the area will host one of the LRT’s first stations.

Lim also shared that 13 parking spaces on Lebuh Sungai Pinang 1 would be temporarily reserved for contractor use to facilitate the site preparation.

She also cautioned that frequent use of heavy machinery, including lorries carrying stones and debris, could cause disruptions along Lebuh Sungai Pinang and Lebuh Sungai Pinang 1.

Penang-born Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate the groundbreaking ceremony on January 11, with Transport Minister Anthony Loke previously announcing the project’s commencement this year.



