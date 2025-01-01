JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 1 — The police arrested a pair of lovers and seized various types of drugs worth RM2.41 million following an inspection of a car on a roadside at Mutiara Rini, Iskandar Puteri, last Saturday.

Johor Police Chief Datuk M Kumar said the couple, a 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were arrested following the discovery of the drugs in a Toyota Vios they were travelling which was ordered to stop for inspection during a special operation.

The police found more than 14 kilogrammes of ecstasy, 24.58 grams of ketamine, 2.75g of syabu and 19.48g of ecstasy pills, valued at RM2.41 million, in the car boot, he told a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said police also seized jewellery worth RM15,573 and 2,170 Bath (RM280).

Regarding the two suspects, he said, they tested positive for ketamine and benzodiazepines. They also have previous records for drug-related offences.

They are on remand for seven days starting last Saturday and the case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama