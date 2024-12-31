KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The flood situation in Johor is worsening with the number of victims placed in temporary relief centres (PPS) increasing slightly this morning, while in Kelantan, the disaster situation has improved and the number of victims in Terengganu has remained the same.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the number of flood victims in the state had increased to 52 people from 14 families as of 8 am this morning compared to 26 people from seven families reported yesterday and all of these victims were placed in two PPS in the Kota Tinggi district.

He said the PPS was at Dewan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas involving 13 victims from three families, while Sekolah Kebangsaan Gambut accommodated 39 victims from 11 families.

“Meanwhile, five rivers are at alert level in the state, namely Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat, Segamat with a reading of 19.31 metres; Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh, Kluang with a reading of 13.93 metres and Sungai Ulu Sedili Besar in Batu 52 Sedili, Kota Tinggi with a reading of 8.39 metres.

“Two more rivers are in the Mersing district, namely Sungai Tenglu Kecil in Kampung Tenglu Kecil with a reading of 1.22 metres and Sungai Paya Dato’ with a reading of 1.35 metres. Three districts were reported to be cloudy this morning, namely Mersing, Batu Pahat and Kota Tinggi, while other districts were sunny,” he said in a statement, today.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims involving the Tanah Merah sub-district continued to decrease to 476 people from 135 families this morning compared to 573 people from 178 families yesterday.

The Disaster Information Portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) showed that all victims were taking shelter in seven PPS.

In TERENGGANU, the State Disaster Committee Secretariat announced that the flood situation this morning has not changed when the number of victims remains at 44 people from 12 families, as last night.

All of them are being housed at the Kampung La Mosque PPS and the Kampung Belaoh Open Hall, Besut.

Based on the official website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, only the Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit in Setiu has exceeded the warning level while the Sungai Terengganu at the Pulau Bahagia Pump House in Kuala Terengganu has exceeded the alert level. — Bernam,a