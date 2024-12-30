KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu is steadily improving as the number of evacuees at relief centres drop, while Johor has been hit by floods again after heavy rain this afternoon.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees dropped to 623 people — 621 in nine centres in Tanah Merah, and two in another centre in Kuala Krai — as of 4 pm from 883 people this morning, while the water level in Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang has exceeded the danger level of 9.0 metres (m).

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees in Besut district dropped to 238 people as of 4 pm compared to 651 people at 8 am. Meanwhile the water levels at Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (F1), Hulu Terengganu and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit, Setiu have exceeded warning levels.

Meanwhile in JOHOR, 12 people from Kampung Baru Sungai Mas in Kota Tinggi district have been evacuated to a relief centre in Dewan Kampung Baru Sungai Mas.

State disaster management committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that the water level of Sungai Ulu Pontian Besar in Kampung Melayu Bukit Batu, Kulai was at alert level with a reading of 11.49 m.

“Three districts were reported to have rain, Mersing, Kluang and Tangkak, while four other districts — Muar, Segamat, Kota Tinggi and Kulai — had cloudy weather, while it is sunny in Johor Bahru, Pontian and Batu Pahat,” he said in a statement. — Bernama