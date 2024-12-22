BATU PAHAT, Dec 22 — A tragic accident at Jalan Kampung Sungai Ayam, here yesterday claimed the life of a four-year-old girl, while her father and two siblings sustained injuries when their motorcycle collided with a lorry.

Batu Pahat police chief, ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, said the victim, Afiqah Syaurah Qamarul Arifin, died at the scene from severe head injuries in the incident, which occurred around 10.30am.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a 37-year-old man was riding a motorcycle with his three daughters, aged four, seven, and eight, heading from Senggarang towards Minyak Beku here.

“At the scene, a lorry driven by a 44-year-old local man exited a junction without giving way to the motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

The two older children sustained minor injuries to their hands and legs, while their father suffered facial and chest wounds. All three are being treated at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital.

“The lorry driver and his assistant were unharmed,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Police urge anyone with information to assist the investigation by contacting the nearest station, Johor Police Hotline (07-2212999), or Batu Pahat Police Hotline (07-4343999). — Bernama