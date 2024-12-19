KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The remand order for a nursery teacher, detained to assist in investigations into a case of abuse and mistreatment involving an 11-month-old baby boy, has been extended for three more days until Friday.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the first remand on the 24-year-old woman ended yesterday.

“Investigations so far reveal that the suspect does not possess any certification for her duties, and CCTV footage shows the suspect allegedly pinching the baby boy’s cheeks,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The woman was detained on Saturday after police received a report from a man who found bruises on his son’s cheeks and right ear after picking him up from the nursery at 6.15 pm on Dec 13. — Bernama