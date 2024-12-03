TUMPAT, Dec 3 — Repairs on the state road connecting Tumpat to Pengkalan Kubor, which was rendered impassable by strong flood currents, will be carried out as soon as possible at an estimated cost of RM2.5 million, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the allocation for repairing affected roads, including in Taman Sri Bayu, is an initial estimate that may change.

“Out of the RM22.5 million allocation for the entire state of Kelantan, RM2.5 million is allocated just for that road. I hope the repair works can be done soon because otherwise, the area will remain inaccessible.

“The river near the damaged road is a man-made river, while next to it is the original river,” he told reporters after distributing 150 aid boxes to flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kubang Batang temporary flood relief centre here yesterday.

He said the government would continue to assist flood victims, including through the RM50 million allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as the RM1,000 assistance for heads of households who were relocated, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We hope the affected families will remain patient through this ordeal and the government agencies will continue to provide support,” he added.

On November 29, the state road near Taman Sri Bayu in Tumpat, which connects Tumpat town to Pengkalan Kubor, was severed by flood around 5pm. — Bernama