ALOR SETAR, Dec 1— Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and his family were forced to relocate to a safer place after floodwaters inundated his official residence in Seri Mentaloon near here.

The Menteri Besar’s special media officer Helmi Khalid said floodwaters at the official residence had been increasing since the morning, with the water level approaching one metre by evening after Sungai Anak Bukit, behind Seri Mentaloon, overflowed its banks.

“The Menteri Besar decided to move to a safer place earlier this afternoon,” he said when contacted today.

Helmi also posted a video on his social media earlier, showing Muhammad Sanusi carrying his daughter out of the residence due to the water level reaching his waist, forcing them to relocate.

Muhammad Sanusi’s wife, Tok Puan Seri Jusmalailani Jusoh, and their other children were also seen carrying and lifting their belongings out of the residence.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Kedah Menteri Besar’s two-storey official residence, located less than 100 metres from the banks of Sungai Anak Bukit, had been flooded since the morning. — Bernama