SEREMBAN, Nov 30 — The Transport Ministry (MOT) has formed a special task force to coordinate flood relief efforts, especially on the East Coast, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Minister Anthony Loke said the efforts include mobilising assets from agencies such as the Road Transport Department and the Marine Department to support the operation.

“The task force, led by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general, will work with Nadma to determine the assistance that can be provided. This will ensure that ministry resources are deployed efficiently and aligned with Nadma to prevent wastage.

“The Cabinet has also discussed the relief mission and will mobilise government machinery to address the disaster,” he told reporters after officiating the MOT’s Kampung Angkat Madani programme at Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Ngoi-Ngoi here today.

Loke also said the floods had disrupted several transportation networks, particularly in Kelantan, where railway tracks have been submerged.

“The affected areas include the Gemas-East Coast route, resulting in the cancellation of many services. Sultan Abdul Halim Airport also had to close due to flooding on the runway,” he said, adding that the situation would be monitored before Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad services can resume.

Meanwhile, Loke, who is also Seremban Member of Parliament, said the Kampung Angkat programme aims to assist residents by upgrading public infrastructure and basic amenities, especially those damaged by previous floods.

The initiatives include building retaining walls, improving drainage systems to reduce flood risks, and upgrading access roads and slopes.

“The projects, which began earlier this year, have been completed. Although the RM2.5 million allocation benefits only 25 families, it has a broader impact on the Seremban district by protecting the Ngoi-Ngoi water catchment area.

“We depend on the dam and water treatment plant here, which is why we selected this village for the programme,” he said. — Bernama